Almost 1,200 young people apply to take part in proposed Youth Assembly

Those aged between 13 and 17 were permitted to apply to join the new Youth Assembly. Belfast Telegraph.

Nearly 1,200 young people from across Northern Ireland have submitted applications to join Stormont’s new Youth Assembly.

Those aged between 13 and 17 were invited to apply to become members of the Youth Assembly, which will have 90 members similar to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The application process closed last week and selection of the 90 members using an anonymised random selection process is now complete.

The selection process was overseen by the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey MLA, the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People Koulla Yiasouma, Assistant Director of Youth Services in the Education Authority Arlene Kee, and Lesley Hogg, Clerk/ Chief Executive to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Mr Maskey said he was delighted to see so many people apply.

“Their enthusiasm and desire to take part is really encouraging and it is vital that we involve them to shape our future together,” he said.

“All those who applied will be notified of the outcome of the selection process early next week, so I would urge all of them to keep a close eye on their emails.

“We hope to hold the first sitting of the Youth Assembly before the summer, subject, of course, to the public health regulations.

“Looking further ahead, we hope to have two sittings of the Youth Assembly a year, which I will be honoured and delighted to chair.

“This is a real and meaningful step forward and I look forward to meeting and working with all those who have been selected as members of the Youth Asssembly and, indeed, the Consultation Forum.”

The application process has ensured that young people from each of the 18 Northern Ireland constituencies and all Section 75 and other communities will be represented in the Youth Assembly.

Those young people who applied but were not selected as members will still be able to take part by becoming members of the Youth Assembly Consultation Forum.

The forum will provide a pool from which future vacancies on the Youth Assembly can be filled and that can be consulted on a range of issues by the Youth Assembly.