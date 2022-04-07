Almost 3,000 people in Northern Ireland seek help for drug or alcohol misuse

The numbers are down by over a quarter from the previous year. Pic: PA file photo

Nearly 3,000 people in Northern Ireland with drug or alcohol problems asked services for help between 2020 and 2021 in Northern Ireland.

This represents a decrease of over 1,000 people, based on the same report from the previous year.

The Department of Health’s Statistics from the Northern Ireland Substance Misuse Database: 2020/21 report found that a total of 2,920 clients were recorded on the Substance Misuse Database, compared to 4,264 during 2019/20.

The department added that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions resulted in some disruption to services during 2020/21, which should be taken into consideration when making comparisons with previous years.

The majority of individuals recorded in the latest report were men, but almost half presenting to treatment for problematic alcohol use only were female (44.9%).

Around two fifths of clients presenting to treatment were aged 26-39 years for drug misuse only, and for both drug and alcohol misuse.

However, clients accessing services for misuse of alcohol only tended to be in older age-groups with around 67.5% being 40 years and over.

Cannabis was the most commonly used drug with almost two thirds of clients who use drugs reporting taking it.

Cocaine was the next most commonly used drug (42.4%), followed by Benzodiazepines (23.4%), which are classified as psycho-active drugs, and Pregabalin (15.7%), an anticonvulsant medication used to treat conditions such as epilepsy and fibromyalgia.

Around one in 10 drug users reported ever having injected and of those who had injected, just over a quarter reported having shared injecting equipment at some time.

Of those clients presenting to services for drug misuse, nearly 60% indicated daily use and of those clients attending for problem alcohol use, two fifths (41.8%) indicated daily consumption of alcohol.