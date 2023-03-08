Almost £30k of Class A drugs seized in Co Antrim

Police seize £27k worth of suspected Class A drugs in the Doagh area of Co Antrim.

Class A drugs worth £27k have been seized in Co Antrim.

The discovery was made by officers investigating a number of rural burglaries in the Mid and East Antrim area.

A residential property in the Doagh area was searched on Wednesday with assistance from the Ballymena Neighbourhood Policing Team and District Support Team.

A number of items were recovered including a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs.

“These suspected drugs have an estimated street value of approximately £27,000,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"The supply of controlled drugs destroys lives and communities.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to bringing those involved in the supply of controlled drugs to justice.

“We would appeal to anyone with information regarding the supply of controlled drugs to contact police by dialling 101.”