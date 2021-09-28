Almost 3,300 official complaints made to NI health trusts during 2020-21

Around nine complaints a day are made against health trusts in Northern Ireland, it has been revealed. (PA)

Nearly 3,300 official complaints were made to Northern Ireland’s health trusts during 2020-21, figures published by the Department of Health have revealed.

Broken down, this equates to nine complaints a day over the past 12 months.

According to the health department, over half (just under 54%) related to ‘acute’ programme of care (POC), while 1,631 complaints were in connection to a patient’s diagnosis, treatment or operation.

The highest percentage of complaint issues received in 2020/21 related to the ‘General Medicine’ (635, 12.7%) specialty (Table 7).

Of the 3,292 complaints received in 2020/21 – relating to 5,005 complaint issues – the average median age of the patient or client was 46.5 years.

The department defines a complaint as a “expression of dissatisfaction”, but those which refer to more than one issue, are categorised as a complaint issue.

And of the 5,005 issues, almost a third (1,610) were made to the Belfast Trust, 1,228 to South Eastern, 857 to Southern, 614 to Northern and 545 to Western. A total of 151 were made to the NI Ambulance Service.

The Department of Health said it took 31.4 working days to provide a “substantive” response to complaints made during 2020-21.

Meanwhile, 14,683 compliments were made to health trusts via cards, email, feedback forms, letter or telephone etc. during the past financial year

The majority of these (8,675) related to quality of treatment and Care, 3,913 (26.6%) in relation to staff attitude and behaviour, 1,149 to information and communication, 578 (3.9%) to environment, while 368 were categorised as ‘other’.

Since 2016-17, the number of complaint issues received by health trusts has decreased by 19.1% – from 6,189 to 5,005 in 2020-21.

Over the last five years, five of the six trusts reported a decrease in the number of complaint issues, with the the largest recorded (47.1%) by the Western Trust.