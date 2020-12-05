Almost 400 drink-drivers caught by PSNI despite closure of pubs

Crackdown: Chief Inspector Diane Pennington at the launch of the PSNI’s anti-drink and drug-driving operation

Police are continuing to catch people drink-driving on a daily basis despite pubs being shut, a senior PSNI officer has said.

In a two-month period, almost 400 detections were made.

Chief Inspector Diane Pennington was speaking at the launch of a winter anti-drink and drug-driving campaign.

Ms Pennington, who is head of roads policing, warned that officers would continue to clamp down on the "selfish" and "unacceptable" practice over the holiday season.

She said that despite repeated warnings, the message was still not getting through to some.

That has continued in recent months despite a reduction in traffic and the hospitality industry being closed for long periods.

Ms Pennington said: "We appreciate that many people may question the necessity of this operation, given the ongoing temporary closure of the hospitality industry and people curtailing their social lives.

"However, the stark reality is that police are still detecting people drink and drug-driving on a daily basis across Northern Ireland."

Ms Pennington revealed that between March 23 and May 18, despite a significant reduction in road traffic during the lockdown period, officers still detected 383 people drink-driving, compared to 469 detections during the same period last year.

She also announced that during last year's winter operation, more than 16,000 roadside breath tests were carried out, with 419 detections made.

"Once again, over the coming weeks, targeted operations will run day and night and we will coordinate road safety operations in border counties with colleagues from An Garda Siochana," she added.

"Road policing officers and local and neighbourhood policing teams will be working alongside tactical support group units across the country, using authorised vehicle checkpoints as a very visible deterrent."

Ms Pennington said additional safety protocols were in place to protect motorists and officers during this year's operation, which started yesterday and runs until January 4.

"Before and after each use, every handheld breathalyser is sanitised, and officers wearing personal protective equipment will attach a new sealed disposable straw before asking the driver to perform the test," she added.

"Once the test is completed, the driver can either take the straw or leave it on the machine to be disposed of.

"We will also have facilities available if any drivers present with Covid-19 symptoms or claim to have symptoms.

"I have no sympathy for any driver we detect who has made the decision to drive after drinking or taking drugs."

Ms Pennington said anyone prepared to take the "unacceptable risk" of driving after drinking or taking drugs could expect to be detected by police.

She added: "The stark reality is that so far this year, 54 families across Northern Ireland are coping with the death of loved one because of a road traffic collision. Many others are recovering from serious and life-changing injuries.

"As a result, there are drivers having to face the fact that their actions have caused a fatal collision.

"It's disappointing that despite our repeated and well-publicised warnings, a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others by taking the shameful and incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs."