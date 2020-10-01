Almost £500k spent increasing security at homes of under-threat prison officers

Almost £500,000 has been spent increasing security at the homes of under-threat prison officers in the last three years.

A warders' trade union said it underlined the risk many were still facing.

A total of £472,860 was spent in the three-year period, Justice Minister Naomi Long revealed.

Kyle Black, whose prison officer father David was shot dead by dissident republicans as he drove to work at Maghaberry in 2012, said the outlay demonstrated the need for continued protection.

"It shows the level of threats to prison officers and that Northern Ireland has some way to being normalised for people working within the security services," Mr Black added.

"I hope they will continue to get the same level of protection and support. If looking at the bigger picture, we need to continue to review what protections can be given and ensure that they are given the utmost level that they deserve."

Mrs Long revealed that in the 12 months to April the Northern Ireland Prison Service spent £137,796 on adding protective measure to officers' homes.

This was an increase from £81,236 the previous year, but lower than the £253,828 spent in 2017/2018.

The numbers likely reflect the threat level from paramilitary groups operating outside prisons, said Ivor Dunne, who chairs the Northern Ireland Prison Officers' Association (POA).

"If you look at the figures, if the terrorist threat goes up on the outside, it is more dangerous for prison officers. It tells us that our members are still under extreme threat," he explained

Mr Dunne said the threat facing prison officers was severe.

"In Northern Ireland, it is up close and personal- it is unlike anywhere else in the UK," he added.

The POA head described prison officers' position as the "soft underbelly" of the security services, at risk despite being "completely neutral and with no affiliation to anyone".

"In normal circumstances, intelligence is what triggers a response that members need extra protection," he said.

Among the security measures in place at the homes of officers are cameras and reinforced doors.

Thirty-two prison officers have been killed in Northern Ireland, all but one since the start of the Troubles.

Adrian Ismay was the most recent to die when a booby trap bomb exploded underneath his van outside his east Belfast home in 2016.

"Each and every prison officer is a target," said Mr Dunne. "Even as we are well into the peace process, I would not be telling someone in a restaurant that I am a prison officer."

Mr Dunne said the threats still largely came from paramilitary figures, mostly republican but also loyalists.

"If someone in prison says, 'I am going to shoot you', that is not a threat because they do not have the means, but when they say, 'I will get you shot', that is a threat," he added.