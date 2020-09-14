Almost 6,000 chickens killed in Co Tyrone farm fire

The owner of a Co Tyrone farm has been left devastated following the traumatic loss of almost 6,000 chickens after a shed caught fire.

The blaze broke out on the Crosscavanagh Road in Galbally, near Dungannon, on Sunday.

The fire is believed to have been started accidentally around 10.30pm with fire crews battling through the night to prevent it spreading to nearby buildings.

Eight appliances from Dungannon, Pomeroy, Cookstown, Portadown, Lisburn and Dungiven attended as well as an aerial appliance, a water tanker and a Command Support Unit.

"Firefighters worked hard in challenging conditions to prevent the fire spreading and used three jets to extinguish the blaze," confirmed a spokesperson for NIFRS.

He added: "The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental and the incident was dealt with by 2.33am." The farm owner was a supplier to Northern Ireland's leading chicken producer, Moy Park.

"One of our growers in Co Tyrone unfortunately experienced livestock loss and damage to their farm buildings," a Moy Park spokesperson said

"Such a tragic incident is heartbreaking for anyone looking after livestock and we are working closely with the farmer to offer our full support at this difficult time."