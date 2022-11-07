Almost a quarter of NI public have no savings in the bank: research

Almost one in four (23%) adults in Northern Ireland has no savings, according to research for a government-backed body.

Another one in 10 (8%) people here said they had £100 or less put aside.

Across the UK, one in six (17%) adults said they had no savings, with 9% surveyed stating they had no more than £100.

The Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) surveyed 3,000 people, including 250 in Northern Ireland.

It said that although credit was an important tool when used and managed well, it is crucial that people understand what they can afford and have a plan to pay it off.

However, the figures also reveal that many people are already finding this difficult. Of the 83% of Northern Ireland residents who use credit, almost half (46%) are anxious about how much they owe. Almost half (45%) are worried about the number of different products they have.

The findings were released to mark Talk Money Week, which runs to November 11.

The service said its findings indicated that around a quarter of adults were living without a financial safety net to cope with the rising cost of living or unexpected bills.

Among the 79% of people surveyed across the UK in September who use credit, more than two-fifths (43%) were anxious about how much they owed.

Over a third (35%) were worried about the number of different products they had.

Around four-fifths (81%) of people avoid discussing their finances, with some saying they do not want to be judged, fear burdening others or would feel too embarrassed.

Janine Maher, Northern Ireland manager at the MaPS, said: “Hundreds of thousands of people across Northern Ireland find it a challenge to save, and this leaves them vulnerable when sudden expenditure items arise.

“When you add in the anxiety that they feel with their credit commitments, the weight of that worry can quickly become overwhelming.

“This Talk Money Week, we want everyone to start the conversation with family or friends and share the burden of any money worries.

“By dealing with the problem head on, people can discover just how helpful free debt advice can be and [can learn] the importance of talking to their creditors early.”