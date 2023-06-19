Almost half of young people want to leave NI, with 40% saying there is paramilitary influence in their area

Findings show they want a more integrated society as well as better job opportunities

Barely half of young people in Northern Ireland see a future for themselves here — and around 40% say there is a paramilitary influence over young people in their area.

Those are the main findings of one of the most extensive youth surveys undertaken here which show young people want greater integration and better job opportunities.

The major new research from think tank Pivotal also found that young people want a more integrated society, better job opportunities, more support for mental health, and greater efforts made to tackle paramilitary influence and drugs.

Ann Watt, director of Pivotal

Most still care about the constitutional question but believe they are more comfortable with community mixing than older generations and want to see more integration in both education and housing.

The survey revealed that the biggest concern for the younger generation over the next five years is the rising cost of living — and the thing they want help with, more than anything else, is good careers advice.

But as things stand in Northern Ireland, most believe their opportunities for employment are limited — with many planning to leave as a result.

Youth Voices: life, work and study in Northern Ireland found that barely half of local young people (54.8%) see a good future for themselves in Northern Ireland — and 41.8% say they plan to leave to find work or for further study elsewhere.

Read more Young people in NI want a future to believe in... or they will eventually leave

58.8% of those young people who identified as ‘Other’ say they plan to move, compared with 46.7% of Catholics and 37.1% of Protestants.

A majority said they want day-to-day politics to move away from “green versus orange”. Despite this, most young people care about the constitutional question. Over 60% say the question of whether Northern Ireland should remain in the UK or be part of a united Ireland is important to them.

And most young people said they continue to live in segregated areas and are educated separately from those with a different community background.

The education and housing systems continue to be structural barriers to building a more united community across all of Northern Ireland.

Support for both shared and integrated education is high — 66.9% said a new, integrated school system would move Northern Ireland forward, while 62.8% said their experience of Shared Education was good for learning about others from a different background.

Paramilitaries continue to have an impact on the lives of local young people with 42.1% revealing there is paramilitary influence over young people in their area. This proportion was higher among young people from an ‘other’ (50%) or Protestant (43.9%) community background, compared with those from a Catholic background (37.2%).

Only 10.5% of young people agreed that politicians in Northern Ireland do a good job of representing the issues that matter to them, while a huge majority — 92.4% — said that politicians should focus on building a positive future for everyone living in Northern Ireland.

All of the participants in the survey were born after the Good Friday Agreement. Despite this, 66.5% said they still feel the impact of the Troubles today.

“These findings show the breadth of local young people’s concerns,” said Ann Watt, director of Pivotal.

“They are very worried about the rising cost of living, and the limited job opportunities available to them here, as well as other issues affecting day-to-day life like mental health, the ongoing influence of paramilitary organisations and the availability of drugs locally.

“The fact that their number one desire is to have better careers advice shows that the ability to build a better future for themselves is a massive priority for local young people,” she added. “Only one in 10 young people felt that Northern Ireland’s politicians represented the issues that mattered to them. There was a real desire amongst young people to have a greater influence on decision-making.

“The findings in this report point to several key issues that, if addressed, could help build a Northern Ireland where more of our young people believe they could thrive. These issues include ongoing segregation in society, how safe young people feel within their communities, and the disconnection they perceive between what they learn in school and what they need to build a career.”

The report is the second in a three-part series looking at how Northern Ireland can become a better place to live and work, for young people in particular.