Almost two thirds of Northern Ireland drivers admit to using a phone behind the wheel

Nearly two thirds of drivers in Northern Ireland have admitted that they use their phone in some capacity while driving a car.

The new figures from the Department for Infrastructure also revealed that only 48% of people believe drivers are likely to be stopped by police for using their mobiles when behind the wheel.

The latest road safety issues report from the department found that over half of all drivers (55%) reported that they used their phone to make a hands-free call while driving.

Just over one in 20 (6%) said they used their phone to make a hand held call while driving.

Older drivers were identified as those least likely to use their phone while driving with just over a third (34%) of those aged 65 or over admitting to have done so in the last year.

Overall, almost two-thirds of all drivers (64%) reported that they used their phone in some capacity while driving a car.

The number of detections for mobile phone offences has been steadily decreasing over the last decade, from 9,908 in 2011 to 2,474 in 2021, according to the latest PSNI statistics.

Police noted the number of motoring offences caused by a mobile phone between November 2020 and December 2021 also decreased by 30% decrease on the previous year.

Over half of those detected for mobile phone offences in the past 12 months were age 30-49.

However, using a mobile phone was a factor in five tragic road deaths between 2016 and 2018 and a cause in 103 people being injured in crashes between 2015 and 2018.

In the last year, there there were 41,627 detections for varying motoring offences in Northern Ireland overall, which were dealt with by means of a fixed penalty notice, speed awareness course or referral for prosecution.