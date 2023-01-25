Alternative A5 Alliance says dual carriageway isn’t needed between Aughnacloy and Derry

Improved safety measures, not dual carriageway needed for A5, insists campaign group

Enough is Enough Chairperson Niall McKenna speaking at this week's launch event

Alternative A5 Alliance said safety improvements were needed on the A5, but that a dual carriageway was not the correct solution — © Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

There is no requirement for a dual carriageway between Aughnacloy and Derry, a group opposed to the A5 redevelopment project have said.

The Alternative A5 Alliance was behind a number of successful legal challenges since the project was announced in 2007 and a spokesperson for the group has moved to clarify that they are not opposed to improved safety measures on the A5.

“In view of the recent media interest in and comment on the safety of the current A5, the Alternative A5 Alliance wishes to make it clear that, as its name suggests, it has not at any time objected to or opposed the improvement of the A5 to secure road safety or other benefits,” they said.

“The improvement and upgrade of the existing A5 has long been needed. What the Alliance continues to oppose is the means by which the Department proposes that this is done – by a new offline 50 mile long dual carriageway.

“One objection has been to the Department’s refusal from the outset to consider or appropriately assess any alternative to an offline dual carriageway. A consequence of the promotion of the dual carriageway scheme from 2007 has been that the plans that were in hand then to upgrade parts of the existing A5 were shelved and there has been no significant upgrade or improvement to the road since then.”

The group’s most recent legal challenge came in November 2017 when their lawyers contested the legality of a decision to move forward being taken in the absence of a government minister.

The Department eventually conceded the case saying it was “no longer in the public interest to defend these proceedings”.

An economic appraisal carried out by DfI in 2022 estimated that the cost of the project had now increased to over £1.6 billion.

A public inquiry was adjourned in 2021 to allow for new recommendations to be incorporated into the proposals.

The reconvened inquiry was due to open again on January 23, but has again been postponed until March 2023 to allow for public consultation.

Alternative A5 Alliance said they would continue to engage with the process.

“The Alliance will continue to abide by and engage with the inquiry and statutory processes laid down for the consideration of road schemes of this nature,” said a spokesperson.

It comes after the launch of a new campaign urging the Department to press on with the plans was launched this week in Co Tyrone.

Enough is Enough held an event in Co Tyrone, where they drew attention to the 44 lives lost on the route since 2007.

Chairperson Niall McKenna said the need for a new road was “very obvious”.

“We have a lot of industrial traffic, a lot of lorries, and there are no good passing opportunities on the road. People get impatient and take chances,” he said.

“The old A4 road between Ballygawley and Dungannon was equally as treacherous, and since the new dual carriageway has happened, there has been a 97% decrease in deaths.”