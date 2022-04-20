Alyson Nelson: Ex-partner first to be charged with murder under new Domestic Abuse Bill

The ex-partner of retired nurse Alyson Nelson has appeared in court charged with her murder.

William Finlay is the first person in Northern Ireland to be charged with murder via aggravated circumstances under the new Domestic Abuse Bill which was passed into law earlier this year.

William Finlay is charged with the murder of Alyson Nelson

A defence solicitor asked that his client be produced to the court as he suffers from hearing loss and struggled to understand proceedings via videolink.

Mr Finlay was charged with murdering Alyson Nelson ‘contrary to Common Law with the offence aggravated by the reason of involving domestic abuse contrary to Section 15 of the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act’.

The accused wearing a police issue grey tracksuit appeared in the dock at Court 10 in Belfast’s Laganside Courthouse, speaking only to confirm he understood the charge against him.

There was no application for bail and the case is to be next heard in four weeks time.

Mr Finlay was remanded in custody to Maghaberry prison.

Detective Leanne McGuile connected the accused to the charge but there were no further details read to the court.

The 66-year-old is accused of stabbing Ms Nelson at a property in Whitehead at the weekend.

The 64-year-old retired nurse was attacked in her home at the Co Antrim coastal town on Saturday April 16.

Alyson Nelson

Emergency services were called to a property in the Victoria Avenue area at around 6.10pm.

However, despite frantic efforts to save the popular Co Antrim woman she was pronounced dead at the scene.