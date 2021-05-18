Amanda McManus, Fermanagh teacher who died in her 30s, was 'a devoted colleague and fantastic friend'

Tributes have been paid to a popular Co Fermanagh teacher following her sudden death.

Amanda McManus (nee Hall) from Derryree Wood in Lisnaskea, who was aged in her 30s, passed away in hospital last Wednesday.

The mother-of-two taught IT at Ballyclare High School and later at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.

Mrs McManus was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon following a funeral service in Aghavea Parish Church, Brookeborough, which she attended all her life.

Rev Johnny McLoughlin told mourners that her “sudden and untimely death has robbed the parish of one of its brightest lights”.

He said Mrs McManus was an integral part of the church community in Aghavea and her death will be felt by all who knew and loved her.

“She was a Christian, a kind person who gave herself freely, a caring person who wouldn’t pass someone in need, an organiser, a devoted colleague, a fantastic friend and someone who would never not be there when you needed her,” he added.

Mrs McManus was also involved in The Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme, alongside volunteering with Lisnaskea Scout Group and working part-time at the Share Discovery Village.

She is survived by her husband Frainc, daughters Katie and Charlotte, parents Kenneth and Linda, sisters Wendy and Susan and wider family.

Paying tribute to a much loved and highly respected colleague, teacher and friend, Elizabeth Armstrong, principal of Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, said: “Her commitment, enthusiasm, energy and positivity brought so much to our whole school.”