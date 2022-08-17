Amateur Belfast football club issues apology to DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly following youth player’s sectarian insult

The player has been suspended until further notice

An amateur football club from Belfast has issued an apology to DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly after a youth team player sent a sectarian message to the politician.

The Lagan Valley representative has spoken out about pro-IRA chants at the Belfast Feile an Phobail and said she has encountered a backlash from people online.

The message sent to Mrs Little-Pengelly said “up the ra” followed by a sectarian slur.

The DUP MLA tweeted: “If you are one of many sending abuse or abusing me on here about me because I said chanting about and celebrating terrorism is wrong, you need to take a hard look at yourself.”

She named an individual as a “toxic example” and said “hate will never win”.

In response Newhill Football Club released a statement saying it would like to formally state its “no tolerance policy of sectarianism”.

“The club would like to sincerely apologise to DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly for the abuse she has received by a player within our youth teams.

"The player in question has been suspended until further notice.

“We have, and will always remain a club that draws its players, volunteers and support from all backgrounds of our community.”

A number of politicians offers their support to Mrs Little-Pengelly including Justice Minister Naomi Long who described the message as “absolutely vile”.

She added: “Twitter seems to embolden people to engage in this kind of abuse, and not just anonymous accounts either. Utterly disgraceful.”

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood, also said it is long past time for regulation of social media so that there are consequences for “vile and abusive” posts like and asked if the her fellow Lagan Valley representative was okay.