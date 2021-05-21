Amazing Major Max: Son pays tribute to war hero who was one of first commandos

The son of a Belfast war veteran has paid tribute to his father’s colourful life after he passed away during lockdown.

Major Marshal Clarke Humphreys, known as Max, died at his home in Belfast in December aged 96.

Born in Cork, he joined the Irish Guards aged 17 and was posted to Buckingham Palace on guard duty, recalling occasions where he was spoken to by a young Princess Elizabeth.

An excellent marksman, he was selected for the first ever Commando training course in Achnacarry, Scotland.

The training proved so tough that he later recalled breaking his leg while saving another soldier from falling off a cliff.

His extensive military service saw him take part in Operation Chariot, a famous commando mission in 1942 to blow up St Nazaire harbour in German-occupied France.

Major Humphrey’s service also saw him serve in Burma, Italy and north Africa as well as with the British Indian army.

Against the odds, he told his family of surviving multiple plane crashes and even one occasion where a sniper’s bullet lodged in his helmet without hitting his head.

He went on to fight at the Battle of Imphal and Kohima where a small group of British/Indian soldiers were desperately outnumbered by Japanese forces.

While managing to hold on for several weeks until reinforcements arrived, the heavy losses sustained saw Major Humphreys turn down an award of a Military Cross.

After the war, Major Humphreys moved to Belfast before starting a successful catering business with a friend.

He married the love of his life, Mary-Hilary, and enjoyed 65 years of marriage, raising two sons, Langley and Kerron, before her death in 2016.

Langley (68) said the family wanted to share his father’s extraordinary story, as the pandemic had robbed many of his family members of the chance to say goodbye.

Thankfully, in his final months Langley said he was able to sit and talk with his father for many hours each day.

With fewer people able to say their farewell in person, the family is hoping to stage an event later this year .

Langley said one family friend had summed up his father’s character well.

“He said that dad was a legend and always loved teaching us all how to do things and loved sharing his knowledge,” he added.

“Even way back, school friends would have come to the house and dad would have let them do some shooting...and kept them entertained with stories of catching crocodiles in India.

“There was always a buzz and something new to learn from him, he just seemed to know how to do everything.”