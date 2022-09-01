Ambulance service: Chief speaks out after teenager arrested for ‘repeated assault’ against staff and police

A 17-year-old male has been arrested by police after “repeatedly assaulting” ambulance staff, police have said.

At approximately 8.30pm on Wednesday August 31, police attended the Rossnagalliagh area of Londonderry following a request for assistance from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“On arrival, an aggressive male was located. Ambulance colleagues reported that they had repeatedly been assaulted while attempting to assess the male’s condition,” police said.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting an ambulance worker, and resisting police.

Whilst in custody the male attempted to assault a police officer and was further arrested for assault on police.

Inspector Moyne said: “The male remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“The emergency services work hard every day to serve our communities. Incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.

“Our investigation is continuing and we are keen that anyone who may have witnessed this matter contact us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1865 of 31/08/22.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has said that – despite previous calls for assaults on ambulance crews to cease – staff are still being subject to more than 12 physical assaults per week.

Michael Bloomfield, Chief Executive of the NI Ambulance Service, said that he is “greatly concerned” at the continuing high number of physical and verbal assaults on our staff.

"These attacks occur too frequently and they are totally unacceptable to our staff, us and society in general,” he said.

“Ambulance Service staff provide an essential service to the whole community. This is a difficult role at all times and for our staff to face the added fear of assault – physical and verbal, when they are trying to provide the best possible care and treatment is disgraceful and I call on all those with influence to condemn it.

“I have no hesitation in calling for appropriate action to be taken, through the judicial system, against those who are responsible for these assaults.” He added that these attacks can have “lasting emotional and psychological impacts” on staff.

"Our staff deserve better and we will continue to support them through measures available to us, including immediate management and peer support which will continue for as long as necessary,” said Mr Bloomfield, who added that the attacks also result in levels of cover being reduced.

"Affected areas may be left vulnerable due to longer response times as crews attend from neighbouring stations. This could have potentially fatal consequences for those who urgently need of our service.

“Our message is quite simply that these attacks must stop and that those who continue to assault our staff must become accountable to the full rigour of the law.

“These assaults are not something which our crews are able to forget about within minutes. We have evidence to show how the impact can be felt years later and the event relived at any moment in time.

“NIAS will continue to call for the full rigour of the law to be applied in instances where evidence against an assailant is clear and indisputable.”