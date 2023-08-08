Ambulance service confirm ‘no one taken from scene’ of serious Co Down crash

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has confirmed “no one was taken from the scene” of a serious one-vehicle collision in Dromore on Tuesday morning.

An NIAS spokesperson confirmed that it dispatched “one ambulance crew, two paramedics and two hazardous area response crews to the incident. “No one was taken from scene,” the statement continued.

The PSNI also confirmed it had attended the scene.

A spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Ballynahinch Road, Dromara, as police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious one vehicle traffic collision.”

More details to follow.