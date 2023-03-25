Amir Khan helps Co Fermanagh woman win ‘place on the plane’ during Saturday Night Takeaway

Hayley Aspinall wins place on the plane during 'Read My Lips' segment of Saturday Night Takeaway.

A Co Fermanagh woman has a won a place on the plane to Florida after appearing on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Hayley Aspinall from Enniskillen was one of three audience members selected to play the ‘Read My Lips’ game on tonight’s show.

The game sees contestants lip read three words being mouthed by a celebrity.

Guest announcer Jill Scott – I’m A Celebrity winner and former England footballer – blasted a glittery ball onto the stage which was caught by the hosts.

It featured the number eight which saw Hayley paired up with former world boxing champion Amir Khan to compete for her seat.

"C’mon – let’s win you this holiday,” he told the disability advocate and model.

Khan had just been unveiled as one of the nine stars confirmed to be taking part in I’m A Celebrity…South Africa.

To honour the occasion the category of the game was South African animals.

It took Hayley, who was wearing noise cancelling headphones, just six seconds to guess that Khan was saying Cheetah, another seven seconds to guess lion and seven more to guess warthog.

The ecstatic winner screamed with delight as the hosts told her “you’ve won a place on the plane!”

"I have to say, possibly one of the most excitable contestants we’ve had on any show we’ve ever done,” Ant McFarland added.

"How do you feel?”

Hayley kept her response brief.

"Speechless” she told the TV duo before screaming again.

“Oh my God.”

Ant told viewers he need a pair of noise cancelling headphones himself during the encounter.

Ant and Dec used tonight’s show to reveal the exciting new line-up for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa promising “it's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for”.

It has been reported that celebrities who have previously survived the Australian jungle will enter the camp at different stages.

The challenges will be bigger and tougher – and the environment harsher and more unforgiving.

Amir Khan will return just four years after his I'm A Celeb debut in 2017 - in which he became one of the best-paid contestants ever.

Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo will be hoping to improve on his stint in 2016 which saw him the fourth star voted out.

Helen Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster in Corrie and entered the camp in 2012, will also be taking part in the new series.

Former Countdown co-host Carol Vorderman is also included in the line-up after proving to be a hit in 2016.

Fans who watched in 2007 will be excited to see the return of Janice Dickinson.

Meanwhile former Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread (2011), Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell (2004), ex-England cricketer Phil Tuffnell (2003) and musician Shaun Ryder (2010) will all be setting up camp in the new location.

Many Saturday Night Takeaway fans have been complaining online following claims that one of the players who won a holiday appeared to not be wearing their headphones correctly.

Contestant Satty has been accused by eagle-eyed viewers of being able to hear the words he repeated back to win his place on the plane.