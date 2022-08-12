Amira Shamseldin: Appeal launched to find missing Co Down teen

A police appeal has been issued to help find a missing teenage girl from Co Down.

Amira Shamseldin (16) from Killyleagh was last seen on Wednesday, August 10, at 8.35am in her native village.

In a social media appeal, Police Newry, Mourne and Down posted: "Amira is described 5 foot 10 inches tall, slim build with long dark hair tied in a pony tail.

"She was wearing white Air Max trainers, tie-died back pack, black leggings, black t-shirt with a black jumper tied around her waist.

"If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact Police on 101, quoting reference 687 of 10/08/22.”