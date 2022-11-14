Ammunition found buried at Belfast City Cemetery

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the find on Sunday, November 13.

A report was received around 12.30pm from a member of the public that they had discovered a quantity of ammunition buried in the cemetery.

Army Technical Officers and police attended and the items were removed for further examination.

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 861 of 13/11/22.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.