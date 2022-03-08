Amnesty International hits out at Home Office over claims Republic’s Ukrainian refugee policy is a security risk to UK

A woman puts out her arms to welcome her sister and niece, who fled Ukraine, at the border crossing in Kroscienko, Poland, on March 8. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber).

Amnesty International has told the UK Government to "get its own act together" over its policy on Ukrainian refugees.

This follows reports that the Home Office has deemed the Republic's stance on accepting those fleeing Russia’s invasion a security threat to the UK.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty's Northern Ireland director, was speaking after the Home Office was slammed for engaging in "dirty propaganda" over attacking the Republic's more liberal stance on accepting refugees from Ukraine.

More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion almost a fortnight ago and the Republic, like the rest of the EU, has eased visa rules for those seeking to resettle in EU countries. Dublin is expected to admit around 100,000 refugees and has already welcomed some 1,800 Ukrainians.

The UK, on the other hand, has been criticised for only accepting Ukrainians who already have family living in the UK. The UK has only accepted around 300 refugees to date.

It has been reported that the Home Office has raised concerns over Dublin's stance, claiming that Ukrainians will be able to travel on to the UK from the Republic without biometric checks because of the common travel area (CTA).

"Ireland has basically opened the door to everyone in Ukraine, which creates a problem due to the CTA,” a government source told The Daily Telegraph.

“We’ve seen before with migrants from Albania that they have come through Dublin, into Belfast and across to the mainland to Liverpool. That’s created a drug cartel route.”

Visa-free travel in the CTA, however, only applies to UK and Irish citizens, not migrants from elsewhere. Dublin has also said it will carry out security checks on refugees after their arrival in the country.

Mr Corrigan told the Belfast Telegraph: “Ireland’s response to the refugee crisis, like the rest of the EU, puts the UK to shame.

“Instead of complaining about the humane response of its neighbours to the sight of Ukrainians fleeing a warzone, the UK should get its own act together.

“The Home Office needs to stop insisting on visas, sponsorship schemes and other unnecessary obstacles to those running for their lives. It is time to match the scale of this emergency with the humanity and urgency required.

“People in Northern Ireland want to be part of the welcome for Ukrainian refugees, just as is happening in the Republic, but the Home Office is getting in the way.

“The UK must urgently put in place fast-track refugee arrangements for anyone who needs sanctuary.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said the reported Home Office comments are not only wrong, but “utterly offensive”.

"While Britain refuses to open its doors to those in need, the South and the EU have done the right thing and welcomed refugees. To try to smear helpless people fleeing Russian terror as a potential security risk is immoral,” he said.

“The British Government has talked tough on Putin’s invasion and done very little to help those thrown into chaos. The SDLP has pleaded with the British Government to open the UK and waive visa requirements for refugees from Ukraine in their hour of need.

"After years of lecturing about British sovereignty, I am stunned the UK Government is comfortable complaining about the refugee policy of another sovereign state. This is the latest in a recurring condescending Tory narrative that Ireland is a vassal to be pushed around and is not viewed as an equal.

"The British Government would be better off stepping up its own humanitarian response than criticising the Irish Government for providing refuge for those fleeing horrific violence.”

Simon Cox, a barrister at the Doughty Street Chambers firm, hit out at the Home Office's claim that refugees would not face security checks in the Republic.

"Home Office anonymous dirty propaganda. Ireland has security checks on Ukrainians arriving without visas. Just as UK has for French people arriving without visas,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said her department “stands ready” to provide sanctuary to fleeing Ukrainian refugees - but this is a decision that must come from the Home Office.

Ms Hargey said that, due to the absence of a functioning Executive, she has written to the head of the NI Civil Service, Jayne Brady, regarding establishing a refugee scheme here.

“I know there are obviously difficulties at the moment because we don’t have a functioning Executive where normally these issues would be highlighted around that table," she said.

“Despite that and the barriers it may create, I have written to the head of the Civil Service to ensure that my department stands ready to get a refugee scheme to make sure that we are up and running to assist in any way that we can in terms of the humanitarian crisis that are faced by many Ukrainians.

“I hope that we can roll out a similar scheme to what we have done with the Syrian refugees.”