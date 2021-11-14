Amnesty plan for Troubles ‘will stop us getting justice for our daddy’s murder’, says family of man shot dead by British soldier

Thomas Burns went out for a drink with friends on July 12, 1972, but never came home. He was shot dead by a British soldier.

There were a lot of people in Northern Ireland who did not come home to their loved ones in 1972. The worst year of the Troubles left 497 people killed. Few of their families, including the Burns family, have received what they regard as justice.

If plans in Westminster to introduce an "amnesty” for all Troubles-related killings are allowed to proceed, they say they will never get the justice they seek.

The plan put forward recently by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis would see an end to all Troubles-related criminal investigations, prosecutions, inquests and civil actions.

The Government intends to bring forward legislation on the new amnesty next month, despite universal opposition from political parties and victims’ groups in Northern Ireland.

“You cannot let people away with murder,” Thomas Burns’s daughter Patricia said.

The Burns family, along with relatives of 18-year-old Jim McCann, who was shot dead in Belfast in 1973, have launched a legal bid to block the introduction of the proposed amnesty. They are seeking a judicial review of the government plan. As of Friday, the two families had received no date for the judicial review.

Mr Burns joined the British Navy when he was 16 years old. For many young Catholics in Northern Ireland in the 1950s, this was a way of securing employment and a chance to see the world. While home on a period of leave, he met his wife-to-be Kathleen. The couple married in 1960 and they lived on a navy base in Singapore for three years.

They were then relocated to a base in Scotland, before Mr Burns left the navy and the family returned home to Belfast with their two children, Stephen and Patricia.

Two more additions to the family, John and Martin, soon came along. Patricia remembers how her father’s military training helped to keep the four siblings in order.

On the night he died, Mr Burns, who was then 32 years old, had gone for a drink with three friends. They were in the Oldpark area of Belfast at closing time, but were fearful about leaving because there was gunfire in the area.

Mr Burns was the first to leave, and he was shot in the chest by a soldier based at a nearby army post. The army claimed that the soldier had fired at a gunman — a claim dismissed by witnesses and by the Burns family.

Five years later, in 1977, Mrs Burns was awarded a criminal injuries compensation, thus establishing that her husband died as a result of a criminal injury and was therefore unlawfully killed.

However, his family’s fight for justice continues.

Patricia Burns has an ongoing civil claim against the Ministry of Defence and the Chief Constable of the PSNI in relation to her father’s death.

She has also applied for a fresh inquest into her father’s killing, relying upon new evidence which was given by ex-soldiers to the now defunct Historical Enquiries Team.

However, all of these legal avenues would be closed off if the Government’s planned amnesty is implemented.

“These legacy proposals are removing not just the independent legal mechanisms we have to get to the facts of my father’s shooting by the army in July 1972, but they will also remove all hope we have in democracy and the rule of law.

“If this happened in England it would not be accepted. We have been treated badly for so many years, and we are not standing for it any more. I just can’t accept it,” Ms Burns said.

Jim McCann was one of six people shot dead in a single night in the New Lodge area of Belfast in February 1973.

The army initially said soldiers shot all six men in a gun battle, but none of the men killed were armed. Three of those who died, including 18-year-old Mr McCann, were IRA members.

The families of the six men believe they were murdered.

Earlier this year, the Attorney General for Northern Ireland ordered a new inquest into the New Lodge shootings.

Mr McCann’s brother, Daniel McCready, said his family and the families of the other victims had campaigned for the new inquest for 30 years. However, he said the proposed amnesty would stop the inquest going ahead.

On their request for a judicial review into the plans, he said: “We know our courts in Northern Ireland are fiercely independent. We have every faith in them. We can only hope that our courts will not let us be treated as second-class citizens. You can’t draw a line against murder.”

Nichola Harte of Harte Coyle Collins solicitors, who are representing the two families, said: “While this is a pre-emptive challenge, we are taking it because if this Bill is enacted, the victims across all communities in Northern Ireland will have lost their opportunity to achieve truth, accountability and justice.”

The two families are supported by the Relatives for Justice (RFJ) organisation, whose spokesperson Mark Thompson said the legacy plans equated to an amnesty “by shutting down every conceivable avenue for families seeking justice”.

Among the other groups who have spoken out against the amnesty proposal are the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission and Innocent Victims United, an umbrella group for victims of terrorism.

The Sunday Independent asked the government when the proposed legislation would be discussed at Westminster.

In response, a government spokesperson said: “As set out in the Queen’s Speech, the government will bring forward legislation in this session to deal with addressing the legacy of the past in Northern Ireland.

"The government is absolutely committed to addressing legacy issues comprehensively and fairly, and in a way that supports information recovery and reconciliation, and responds to the needs of all those affected by the Troubles.”