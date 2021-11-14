| 12.8°C Belfast

Amnesty plan for Troubles ‘will stop us getting justice for our daddy’s murder’, says family of man shot dead by British soldier

Two families have launched a legal bid to block a proposed ban on legacy court cases and inquiries

Thomas Burns, who was shot dead by the army in 1972, pictured on a night out with his wife Kathleen Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

Thomas Burns went out for a drink with friends on July 12, 1972, but never came home. He was shot dead by a British soldier.

There were a lot of people in Northern Ireland who did not come home to their loved ones in 1972. The worst year of the Troubles left 497 people killed. Few of their families, including the Burns family, have received what they regard as justice.

If plans in Westminster to introduce an "amnesty” for all Troubles-related killings are allowed to proceed, they say they will never get the justice they seek.

