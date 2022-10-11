Amount of people in Northern Ireland on a payroll decreases for first time since August 2021

The number of people in Northern Ireland on a company payroll has decreased for the first time in over a year, new statistics have revealed.

Meanwhile, the monthly claimant count has risen for the first time since February 2021 – indicating that the Northern Ireland labour market may be on the turn.

New statistics released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show the number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in September 2022 was 780,800, a 0.1% decrease over the month and a 2.6% increase over the year.

Meanwhile, redundancies remain low in labour market statistics reflecting Northern Ireland;s workforce and represent overall continuing improvement in the long-term, but worsening across the short term.

The new statistics show Northern Ireland employees who earn through HMRC PAYE, have a median monthly salary of £1,944 in September 2022, a decrease of £31 (1.6%) over the month and an increase of £102 (5.5%) over the year.

This was the largest monthly decrease in earnings in over a year. The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in September 2022 was 780,800, a 0.1% decrease over the month and a 2.6% increase over the year. This was the first monthly decrease in over a year.

The latest figures on unemployment show for the period June-August 2022 was estimated from the Labour Force Survey at 3.0% and increase of 0.4 percentage points.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work decreased by 0.1 percent points over the this period, but increased by over the year to 69.9%.

The number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits increased 1.3% from last month, the first monthly increase since February 2021.

This number also remains higher than pre-pandemic statistics from March 2020 by 20.6% and 2.6% higher than September 2021.

However, figures which record the ‘economic activity rate’ show the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work decreased has deceased by 0.2% over the quarter, although there is a yearly increase by 0.1 percent points over the year to 27.8%.

There were 150 redundancies in September in Northern Ireland recorded by Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), acting on behalf of the Department for the Economy taking the annual total to 1,100.

This is compared to 190 proposed redundancies in September 2022, following low or no redundancies in July and August.