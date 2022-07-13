Amputee Mya (10) proud to support NI women’s squad with unique prosthetic leg artwork

10 year old Mya Darragh from Global Crescent, Ravenhill, has taken her support of the NI team at the Euros to a new level with a special wrap for her prosthetic leg.

A 10-year-old girl who had her leg amputated when she was just one is supporting Northern Ireland’s Women’s team with a special wrap for her prosthetic.

Mya Darragh, from Global Crescent in Ravenhill, was diagnosed with a rare condition called Tibial Hemimelia — thought to affect only one in a million babies.

Diagnosed several months after her birth, Mya’s parents Nicole Sloan (33) and Graham Darragh (33) were told she had no knee, tibia, big toe or ankle on her right leg, and it was amputated on July 3, 2013 — Mya’s first birthday.

Nicole said that while medics initially hoped to correct Mya’s problems with physiotherapy and an operation, doctors concluded there was no option other than to amputate.

“To start with I was really upset that they were going to do the operation on her birthday. But then I started to think that we should celebrate being able to give Mya the chance to get rid of something that was holding her back.”

Mya’s recovery has been difficult, and involves continuous treatment throughout her life, according to mum Nicole.

She said: “Mya has had surgeries after her amputation, to shorten the bone as well as to remove a lump on the side of her leg. She has had a plate removed and is going for another operation in August this year to stop the plate growth.”

Despite these setbacks, Mya has continued to inspire her local community by participating in after-school workshops, school plays and pantomimes.

Mya was named Inspirational Young Person of the Year by Radius Housing in 2021, and has been a football fan all her life.

So a unique, football-themed wrap for her prosthetic leg made by Art In Motion in Lisburn, and celebrating Northern Ireland’s participation in the women’s Euros, obviously appealed.

“She is a huge fan of the Northern Ireland’s Women’s team,” Nicole added.

“She got to go and visit them, but obviously at the minute they’re very busy. She plays football too, for the Glen Inclusion team, and we’ve been watching them. They approached us about the wrap and arranged everything with Art of Movement.”

Mya has had a number of prosthetics, with wraps that Nicole compared to “T-shirts” that act as a visual timeline of Mya maturing.

“She was off her feet for months right after she had the operation, but she’s had loads since,” Nicole explained.

“They’re wrapped in things like princesses and Harry Potter — whatever she’s into at the time. We actually still have some of them, but Mya’s arranging to give them to charity, to help children in Africa.

“Mya tries not to let her disability get her down, but she does have to work harder than most children to achieve the same as them or to reach important milestones. She is a loving, caring and kind child that understands difference more than most.

“Mya faces adversity every day, experiences being treated differently and constantly has to overcome barriers, so she understands how others that are different feel. She doesn’t let anything stop her and she gets involved in all football, programmes and activities, and supports other children to do the same.”