An attack on Belfast community: Outrage after weekend spate of armed robberies

Condemnation after three shops were targeted over the weekend

Three armed robberies which took place over the weekend have been condemned on “attacks on the local community” by a leading trade body.

The PSNI is currently investigating the incidents, which occurred in the north, south and west of Belfast.

The incidents are not believed to be linked.

The first robbery occurred at a commercial premises in west Belfast late on Friday night.

It was reported that three masked men entered a fast food takeaway in the Suffolk Road area at around 8.55pm.

One of the assailants was armed with a suspected firearm.

They ordered staff onto the floor before making off with a sum of money.

A second raid happened in the Ardoyne Road area of north Belfast the next evening.

On Saturday at around 10.45pm, the PSNI received a report of two masked men entering a shop. They were armed with suspected firearms and assaulted one staff member before making off with cash.

Then in the early hours of Saturday morning, a third raid happened in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast. Two masked men entered a takeaway shortly after 12.45am to order food.

As the till was opened, one of the perpetrators produced a knife and stole the cash drawer, before the men made off towards the Mount Prospect area.

The string of robberies were condemned by Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts.

“It is not just the impact these robberies have on the businesses, but also the staff as well,” he said.

“Of course, all of these businesses provide a service to the local community, so in many respects, these are attacks on the local community in those areas.

“We urge anybody with information to provide it to the police.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts

SDLP representative for Balmoral Donal Lyons also condemned the robberies.

“I am sure this was a very upsetting and traumatic experience for victims involved.

“People have a right to go about their work without being threatened in such a way.

“We are trying to grow the night time economy in Belfast, and we are trying to make it a safer city to go out in.

“I would encourage anyone who sees incidents like this to share that information with the PSNI.”

SDLP councillor Donal Lyons

Independent Oldpark councillor Paul McCusker called the incidents worrying.

“It’s worrying to hear that there has been a number of robberies in Belfast,” he said.

“I will be in contact with the PSNI to ensure that those businesses get the support and that those responsible are caught.

“We need to support local businesses and I hope the staff involved are okay.”

Police are appealing for information surrounding the three incidents, and urge the public to contact them on 101 with any information.

Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.