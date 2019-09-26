An emotional Ibrox farewell for Rangers hero Fernando Ricksen

Celtic boss Neil Lennon was among the mourners at the funeral of Rangers star Fernando Ricksen yesterday.

Ex-team-mates joined his family and thousands of fans for a final farewell to the 43-year-old former footballer, who died last Wednesday after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

Supporters of the Glasgow club gathered outside Ibrox Stadium as the funeral cortege of the former Gers captain halted briefly outside.

The Rangers first team stood at the front door of Ibrox to join supporters in paying tribute to the Dutchman. Ricksen's wife Veronika and their family, wearing black football tops with his surname and the number two on the back, left the cars and went into the stadium for a few minutes. Shortly before the cortege's arrival at the ground Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and the first team were dropped off by a coach.

Fans applauded the squad's arrival and continued as two other coaches drove past - with one carrying nurses who had cared for Ricksen, as well as club legends Mark Hateley and Richard Gough.

Mourners also gathered at Wellington Church in Glasgow, where the funeral service was held. A number of Ricksen's former Rangers team-mates, including Tore Andre Flo, Nacho Novo, Neil McCann and Peter Lovenkrands arrived together.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Lennon, who came up against Ricksen in his playing days, was also in attendance.

Jim Boyd, who had come to Ibrox from Livingston, West Lothian, where Rangers play tonight, said: "He was solid, he was just brilliant.

"It's sad but proud as well, it just shows you how much people liked the guy as a footballer and a person.

"I'd met him a couple of times at the training and he always took time out to take pictures and sign stuff.

Rangers fans and players gathered to pay tribute to Fernando Ricksen outside the club's Ibrox stadium.

The Funeral procession of former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen passes Ibrox Stadium home of Glasgow Rangers.

A Rangers fan holds an order of service for former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen at Ibrox Stadium.

Pallbearer's including former Rangers players Michael Mols and Nacho Novo carry the coffin of former Rangers footballer Fernando Ricksen at Wellington Church, Glasgow.

Fans pay their respects to former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen as his funeral cortege makes its way past Ibrox Stadium, along Paisley Road West on September 25, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"He could have a laugh with you and stop and talk to you, he was really good."

Another fan, Stefan Souttar, had only watched highlights of Ricksen but said: "You see all the different clubs here (among the tributes). I've seen a Villarreal scarf and all the Celtic tops. It just shows he was a well-liked guy. Even though there's the Rangers and Celtic rivalry, they come together for respect."

Ricksen was a fans' favourite during his six-year spell at Rangers after being signed by Dick Advocaat in 2000.

He helped the club win the domestic cup double in 2002, the treble in 2003 and was captain for a trophy double in 2005.

After diagnosis in 2013 Ricksen spent his years battling motor neurone disease and campaigning and raising money to find a cure for the debilitating condition, which affects the nerves and causes weakness over time.

His charity has raised over £1m in a bid to help scientists with research.

Speaking to ITV News in June, when he used eye movements to talk via a computer, Ricksen urged those in sport to do more to help pressure drugs companies to find a cure.