An exciting first for Northern Ireland as reptile show on the way

Snakes, lizards, tortoises and more will feature as well as expert advice

Northern Ireland is set to host its first Ulster Reptile Show, where visitors can meet and learn about an exciting array of snakes, geckos, tortoises, and other exotic creatures.

Visitors will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about reptile pets from professionals and experts in the hobby next year.

Lindsey Adams is a local reptile keeper and organiser of the show, and she’s excited to bring the event to Northern Ireland.

“The community of reptile owners and enthusiasts in Ireland has grown dramatically over the last few years and I wanted to offer them a space to meet without having to travel to shows in England and Europe as the travel is often cost prohibitive,” she said.

Ms Adams described the event as the perfect opportunity to get “up close and personal” with reptiles, adding “an experience [like this is] not available at a zoo or most pet shops”.

Ms Adams said she hopes to see a range of reptiles at the show.

“I hope there will be something to everyone’s taste on display,” she said.

“Personally, however, I have a weak spot for green tree pythons so I’m looking forward to seeing some lovely examples of them.”

Ms Adams also hopes the event will encourage more people to consider getting a pet reptile.

“Reptiles are an extremely rewarding group of animals to work with as they are much more intelligent than people give them credit for,” she explained.

“The hobby as a whole in Ireland is also a very welcoming group of people who are more than happy to work together and answer each other’s questions for the sake of the animals we love so dearly.”

Hobbyist breeders will be available at the reptile show to help visitors choose a new addition to their family and provide information about reptiles.

There will be a range of snakes, lizards, and other exotic pets suitable for every level of experience, as well as appropriate care items.

Local rescue service Northern Ireland Exotics Sanctuary will also be in attendance, offering advice on adopting or sponsoring some of their residents.

Ms Adams’ advice for anyone interested in getting a pet reptile is simple: “Research. Lots of research.

“Speak to local breeders and keepers. There is a lot of contradictory and outdated information on the internet so don’t be afraid to ask the people already keeping them.

“Also don’t rush, your perfect pet is out there, so take the time to make sure you find a happy healthy animal and an ethical breeder.

“This will help you and your new family member have a long and happy life together.”

​

The Ulster Reptile Show, which is supported by S&D’s Critter Company and A&P Exotics, will be held on Saturday, July 8, at the Academy Hub, Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, and will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm. Entry is £5, with children under 12 free when accompanied by a guardian