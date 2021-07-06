Ancestral Co Tyrone home of ex-US President is refurbished

Restoration: The chairman of Mid Ulster District Council, Paul McLean, with Ian Crozier of the Ulster-Scots Agency, at the official reopening of the U.S. Grant Ancestral Homestead

The Co Tyrone ancestral home of a former US President has reopened after a £58,000 refurbishment.

Ulysses S Grant was the 18th American president, serving from 1869 to 1877.

His grandfather John Simpson was born in a cottage at Dergina, near Ballygawley, and lived there until, at the age of 22, he emigrated to Pennsylvania in 1760.

The property was identified as being the ancestral homestead of the President in the 1960s. In 1978 Dungannon District Council purchased the property and in 1983 the original restoration began, but this is the first significant refurbishment in more than 30 years.

The work has been funded by the Department for Communities and The Ulster Scots Agency.

Ian Crozier from the Ulster-Scots Agency said: “Ulysses S. Grant is one of the best known US Presidents with Ulster-Scots roots and he was also one of the most influential people in the history of modern America.

“The Ulster-Scots Agency has been delighted to work in partnership with Mid Ulster District Council to make sure that his fascinating story and that of the hundreds of thousands of Ulster-Scots who made America is told at the beautiful Grant Homestead.”