And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker sports pigeon clutch by NI designer JW Anderson in new season of HBO series

Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker has been spotted carrying a clutch designed by a Northern Ireland-born designer as she begins filming the second season of Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That.

Trendsetter SJP proudly sported a pigeon handbag by JW Anderson, originally from Magherafelt, which made waves after it was launched recently. It has a £715 price tag.

Along with the sold-out handbag, Sarah Jessica - who frequently holidays in Donegal - also wore a mechanic's jumpsuit, a pair of Dior Gladiator sandals and a tiny ankle baguette handbag by Fendi.

And it's not the first time Carrie has sported a clutch shaped like a bird. In one season of Sex and the City, she carried a Judith Lieber handbag shaped like a duck.

It's not yet known what trajectory Carrie's life will take in the second season of And Just Like That after HBO confirmed it had been renewed in March. The first season saw Carrie become a widow at the age of fifty-something after her long-term love interest Mr Big died of a heart attack.

The pigeon shaped clutch handbag by Mr Anderson recently took the internet by storm and was originally displayed as part of the brand’s men’s fall/winter and women’s pre-fall collections.

The clutch by JW Anderson. Picture: @sarahjessicaparker on Instagram

Along with rubber band shirts and hula-hoop polos, the bag is just one item out of an eclectic collection described by Mr Anderson himself as “glaring, sparkling, saturated and fun”.

Jonathan Anderson (37) is the son of former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Willie and described the range as having a progressive outlook.

“Cherished moments of happiness clash and collide in a silly fantasy of unabashed fun,” the designer told Vogue in January.

“It’s related to bringing up the neuroses that we have about being British.

“Pigeons are a part of our landscape. In a weird way, by turning one into a clutch, you take something which is not glamorous and make it glamorous.”

Mr Anderson launched his eponymous label in 2008 and has been the creative director at the Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe since 2013.