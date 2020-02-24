Andrew Burke tragically killed in road crash was 'carefree and loyal to a fault', mourners told

John Burke (left) carries the coffin of his son Andy at Bairds of Antrim funeral home yesterday

A young man killed in a horror crash in Co Antrim was "carefree" and was "loyal to a fault", mourners at his funeral service were told.

Andrew Burke (23) and his 21-year-old friend Naomi Lynn were killed in a two-vehicle car collision at Glarryford, near Ballymena last Wednesday night.

The pair worked together in Starbucks at Belfast International Airport, with the fatal collision taking place as they had been travelling to take part in extra training.

Mourners gathered for the service, which was held at Bairds of Antrim Funeral Directors, with the family and friends of the 23-year-old man supporting one another in what was at times a deeply emotional service of thanksgiving.

The tragic and sudden loss of Mr Burke, who was described as being at "that point of carefree young adulthood", was reflected on by Rev Stephen McBride.

Rev McBride acknowledged that the tragedy of the death of Mr Burke had left many questions for those trying to reconcile the situation with their faith.

"Often on an occasion like this we just don't have the words that can adequately make sense of it," he said.

"Everyone of us who is here today will be able to recall where we were and what we were doing when we received the news of Andy's death. It has been the most terrible news to deal with.

"I know today is a day when we will have questions on our mind: 'Why did it happen to us?'

"Life can be terribly, terribly cruel and we may ask: 'Where is God?'

"Today is not a day for answering those difficult questions. Today is a day for trying to find comfort."

The service followed the funeral of Ms Lynn, which took place on Sunday afternoon in Portglenone First Presbyterian Church. Members of the 21-year-old girl's family were present in Antrim to offer their support to the Burke family.

Addressing those gathered was also Mr Burke's uncle, Jeremy. A pastor himself, he admitted the death of his nephew left it hard for him to "find answers" and described both Andrew and Naomi as living "two young vibrant lives".

Andrew Burke

"Andrew 23, and Naomi, as we heard yesterday, forever 21," he said. "Carefree looking forward to a whole life. Taken so suddenly and way, way too soon.

"A few years ago I read a comment on Facebook. The comment was that the only constant in life is change. It is a reality that we do live in a world that is so unpredictable. Here today and gone tomorrow.

"At times like this it is so hard, so difficult to grieve and find answers.

"I am supposed to be God's own guide that other people come to at times like this and offer hope and help and answers. I stand here before you this morning and quite honestly I say answers are hard to find."

Mr Burke's two brothers paid tribute to him during the service, with younger brother Jack and older brother Christopher both receiving a round of applause after recounting treasured family memories.

"As I look around this room I see what an effect he had. He was a big brother to the girls and fellas at Starbucks," said Christopher.

"He was loyal to a fault and he would always check up on people. He was the type of guy who wouldn't hold a grudge on you and if you asked for help he would give it. "

The coffin of the 23-year-old was adorned with his motorbike helmet as it was led to be interred at Belmont Cemetery.