Andrew Furey: Body of missing Lisburn man found in Amsterdam

A Lisburn man who was missing in Amsterdam has been found dead, his family has confirmed.

Andrew Furey (48) was last seen on April 11 in the Dutch capital before a missing person appeal was issued.

His body was later found on Wednesday.

Mr Furey is survived by his parents Sean and Marjorie, his siblings Eileen, Eamonn, Aidan, Gerard, Joanne, Mary and Martin and his nieces and nephews.

His family has launched an appeal to return his body to Northern Ireland. More than £1,000 has been raised so far.

The family said they "would like Andrew to be brought home as soon as possible" on their fundraising page.

"Please consider giving whatever you can to help the family at this incredibly difficult time, to ensure Andrew can be brought home to peacefully rest surrounded by his beloved family and friends," they said.

Donations to the appeal can be made here.

If you, or anyone close to you, is affected by any issues in this article, please contact the Samaritans free on 116123 or Lifeline on 080 8808 8000.