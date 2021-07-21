Andrew Nesbitt’s death ‘an absolute tragedy’… tributes paid to Carrick man who died in road accident

Condolences have been paid to the family of Andrew Nesbitt, who died in a single vehicle road crash in Co Antrim on Monday night.

The 55-year-old from the Carrickfergus area passed away following the collision on the Shore Road, Newtownabbey.

It is understood Mr Nesbitt was travelling home from work when the incident occurred.

In a death notice, Mr Nesbitt’s family said he will always be “loved and remembered” and is the devoted son of David and the late Norma, and the loving brother of David, Derek, Lynn and the late Roy.

At approximately 11.10pm on Monday, it was reported to the PSNI that a black Suzuki motorbike was involved in an incident.

Police attended the scene, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, where Mr Nesbitt was pronounced dead.

The Alliance Party’s East Antrim MLA, Stewart Dickson, said it was an “absolute tragedy” for Mr Nesbitt’s family and friends.

Police at the scene of a fatal RTC involving a motorbike on the Shore Road, Jordanstown

“It was traumatic for those who came across the accident last night,” he continued. “It’s just an awful situation for a family to be in at this time.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs said his thoughts and prayers are with the family in what is a “tragic situation”.

DUP councillor Billy Ashe also expressed his condolences to the family of Mr Nesbitt, adding: “I would once again appeal to people who are out on the roads, it doesn't matter what type of weather it is, everybody needs to be careful and everybody needs to keep the speed down.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Enquiries are currently continuing into this very tragic incident.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal for witnesses to this collision and ask anyone with information or dash cam footage, that could assist our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2383 19/07/21.”

Mr Nesbitt’s funeral service will be held this Friday at 2pm in S&J Irvine funeral home in Carrickfergus, before burial at Victoria Cemetery.