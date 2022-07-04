Andy Goram: Fans gather at gates of Ibrox to mark death of legendary Rangers goalkeeper

Flowers and scarves have been left at Ibrox in memory of Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram.

Fans made a sombre journey to the stadium to pay tribute to the ex-Gers and Scotland star, who died at the weekend aged 58.

Goram had revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He said he had been given about six months to live by doctors after declining the chance of chemotherapy, which might extend his life by an extra three months.

Tributes included a pair of goalkeeper gloves with the message “RIP #1”, and a jersey with ‘Rest Easy Goalie’ written across the front.

A Celtic shirt had also been left, which referenced Tommy Burns’ famous quote, saying: ‘Andy Goram broke my heart – RIP Andy’.

Goram began his career at Oldham before moving north to play for Hibernian between 1987 and 1991.

He made 260 appearances for Rangers between 1991 and 1998, where he was simply known as ‘The Goalie’, winning five league titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.