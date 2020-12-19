Angel delight: Children transform Belfast church railings with festive decorations

Community effort: the railings of St Michael’s Church, off Belfast’s Shankill Road, have been transformed by the appearance of a host of angels

The railings of two Belfast churches have been transformed by the appearance of a host of angels - over 100 in fact and just in time for Christmas.

The colourful and eye-catching Angels of Faith, Hope and Love exhibition has appeared outside St Michael's Church of Ireland off the Shankill Road.

It follows a cross-community partnership involving children from St Michael's Afterschool Club, the Church Lads' and Church Girls' Brigade, Malvern Primary School and the Sunday School members from St Stephen's Parish Church, Millfield.

Children from nearby Small Wonders Nursery and residents in Hemsworth Court care home were also invited to take part in the project, along with members of the congregations from both St Michael's and St Stephen's.

The decorated angels have also been hung on the railings of St Stephen's.

Staff in local businesses also took part and were given decorated angels to put their loved ones names on.

Each angel has the name of someone precious to the child or adult who decorated it on the back.

Members of the Neighbourhood Police Team helped to deliver angels and it's hoped that (weather-permitting) they will stay in place over Christmas.

Rector of St Michael's and St Stephen's, the Rev Canon James Carson has praised those behind the community effort.

"The idea was that each angel would remember a loved one who has been lost or is being remembered at this particular time of year," Canon Carson told the Belfast Telegraph.

"We were trying to be creative at a time when you can't have people meeting in the parish hall for obvious reasons.

"We wanted people to be included and to be able to see something that offers a bit of light and hope. This is a lovely, visible sign of faith, hope and love at this difficult time."

The angels have already been attracting attention since they made their debut on Tuesday when those involved in the project gathered to say prayers of thanks at the church for all the loved ones named on the angels.

Prayers were also said for everyone in the local community.

"We hope people will take the opportunity to stop and see the angels which have been so beautifully decorated and the lovely banner designed by Leah Batchelor," Canon Carson added.