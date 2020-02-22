Anger after Ahoghill targeted by ATM raiders for second time in under a year

Police at the scene of an attempted theft of an ATM machine on Largy Road, four miles outside Ahoghill, yesterday

Customers at a Co Antrim shop hit by a ram raid attack where an attempt was made to steal an in-store ATM have spoken of their anger.

Local people told of their disgust at the attack at the Largy Road Filling Station, around four miles outside Ahoghill on the main road between Portglenone and Randalstown.

Another shop owner in Ahoghill, who had an ATM stolen last April, also said the long-term impact on his business had been "devastating".

The latest raid happened around 2am on Friday and police are appealing for information.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: "Shortly after 2.05am, it was reported that a car believed to be a dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra arrived at a garage forecourt in the area.

"The vehicle then reversed, ramming the outside shutters of the premises a number of times.

"A male then got out of the car and attempted to break into the ATM on site. The male made off in the vehicle from the scene empty handed. Damage was reported to the shutters following the incident."

At the scene on Friday morning the shop owner did not wish to speak about the raid.

Local people said more than a dozen people work in the filling station, which also has a Mace shop.

Some workers at offices and businesses beside the shop were also unable to get to work on Friday morning while police conducted their enquiries.

One man at the scene said: "This is a big shock and there is a lot of anger that these type of raids are continuing. This seems to be a different approach from using diggers as there is not a hole-in-the-wall cash machine here but it is in-store."

Another man added: "It is a busy shop. I go into it every day and around now I would normally be in getting something to eat. What has happened is not good for the community."

A spate of ATM raids took place across Northern Ireland last year.

Last April a shop on Brook Street was targeted with a digger which ripped down a wall before taking the cash machine.

Shop owner Walter Millar, who has been in business for over 30 years, said on Friday he was still trying to recover.

"The insurance won't cover another ATM, unfortunately," he said.

"The long-term effect of it is quite devastating. The cost of repairs, the disruption to business and waiting for insurance companies to pay out.

"People are now going elsewhere to lift their cash and spending it elsewhere so it really is a terrible knock-on effect."

A PSNI spokesperson appealed for anyone who witnessed any suspicious vehicles in the area between 2.05am and 2.25am [on Friday] to call detectives on 101, quoting reference 118. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.