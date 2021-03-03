Anger after Coleraine football pitch is damaged by 'boy racers'

Probe: The main Rugby Avenue pitch and running track which were damaged in an act of anti-social behaviour

A pitch used for the international SuperCupNI tournament, which has played host to stars of the future from the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United, has been damaged by vandals.

They targeted the Rugby Avenue pitch in Coleraine over the weekend, driving through a gap in railings onto the grass surface and cutting it up before driving round the running track and cinder pitch.

Police said their actions were "plain dangerous".

However, a councillor for the area called for the PSNI to do more to address anti-social behaviour. Independent representative William McCandless said so-called boy racers were using the area as a private race track.

William McCandless

"Unfortunately many of us are only too aware of the nuisance factor of 'boy racers' performing doughnuts in the middle of the road, congregating in car parks and leaving their rubbish, shouting, playing loud music, revving engines and causing the tyres to screech," he said.

He added: "These nuisance drivers are a blight on our streets but when they wilfully cause damage whilst racing it takes on an added dimension of criminal damage which must not be tolerated."

Mr McCandless called for the public to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

He added: "The damage done to Rugby Avenue pitch and running track is just mindless vandalism and I would appeal to any residents in the area if you noticed vehicles and were able to notice number plates - please contact the PSNI and report it.

"I appeal to the PSNI, please deploy more resources to tackle this problem in our community.

"I am contacted by residents throughout Coleraine on a regular basis about this problem of anti-social behaviour due to irresponsible drivers who seem to think the streets in Coleraine are their private race track.

"Recreation throughout the Covid pandemic has been one of the highlights of the day for many people and to cause wanton damage like this on recreation pitches shows a total disrespect towards the whole community and is inexcusable.

"We have a lack of recreational facilities in the Coleraine area and this only serves to exacerbate the situation.

"I will be investigating the matter further with PSNI and also how we can limit access for the future on this site."

The Local Democracy Service contacted Causeway Coast & Glens Council for a comment about the incident, however no response had been received at the time of going to press.

A PSNI spokesperson said that the Coleraine Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of concerns surrounding incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town and are investigating damage caused to the Rugby Avenue pitch.

Sergeant Young said: "We are investigating reports of several vehicles being driven in an anti-social and reckless manner. This has resulted in considerable damage, with the vehicles churning up the ground.

"This is both disruptive and, of course, plain dangerous. It's distressing for those local people who know and love this area."

He added: "We understand the effect that anti-social behaviour can have on communities and we are committed to finding solutions to address it.

"However, these solutions require combined efforts and I am keen to appeal to anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact us on 101."