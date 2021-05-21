Anger after commemorative sign to IRA hunger striker is erected in Omagh

An Ulster Unionist Party MLA has hit out after a commemorative sign to an IRA hunger striker was fixed to a railing in Omagh.

Rosemary Barton said she had been contacted by a relative of a police offer killed murdered during the 1981 hunger strikes and described the erection of the sign as “extremely offensive”.

The sign has been erected to a railing outside the county hall in the town, opposite a war memorial. Ms Barton explained the sign was still in place on Friday morning.

“I have been contacted by the daughter of a police officer who was murdered during the Hunger strikes in 1981. This hoarding is extremely offensive to the lady and her family,” said the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA.

“These innocent people have to pass this insulting sign on a daily basis, it is totally unfair and insensitive to them.

“Many local people have to live day and daily with the death and destruction that the IRA and other terrorists brought to their community.

“To have this sign erected as an ‘in your face’ cruel act is intimidation of the unionist community.

“I have contacted DfI (Department for Infrastructure) Roads and the PSNI to have this offensive sign, which is also a traffic hazard, removed.

“Of course, we know from experience that the IRA and their supporters haven’t been responsible in the past, when they murdered and maimed innocent people going about their daily lives, left young families without a mother or father and murdered young children."

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted DfI.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Police are aware of a sign having been erected in the Omagh, police will work with partners and the local community in relation to this issue.”