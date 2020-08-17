Anger after laundered diesel pods dumped

One of the dumped diesel pods outside Keady in Co Armagh

Laundered diesel pods have been illegally dumped near a popular border beauty spot, sparking anger from local residents.

The containers were found on the Upper Darkley Road near Keady, with one left toppled.

It is part of a growing trend of incidents in the South Armagh area within the last year.

Condemning those behind it, Sinn Fein councillor Brona Haughey confirmed she had reported the dump to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.

"It is just disappointing that this criminal activity is rearing its ugly head again," she said. "Compared to how the situation was 10 or 15 years ago, it had been great not to have this issue anymore.

"I had been out attending constituency queries on Thursday when I came across them.

"I have been elected for over a year at this point and it is the first time I've ever seen something like this in my constituency personally, but I know other colleagues have come across it."

Fuel laundering involves the illegal removal of government marker dyes from red or green diesel. For years it has been big business for criminals in the border areas.

Ms Haughey said those responsible were damaging the countryside.

She added: "It is sad that these people are abusing our environment in this way. It is a very picturesque area, surrounded by a number of lakes.

"Darkley Forest is nearby where a lot of families go walking and it is just disappointing that this illegal activity is affecting us so badly in this area.

"I have no idea who is behind it and, given the location, whether it is coming from this side of the border or not."

She added: "This ongoing criminal activity cannot continue. Ratepayers are paying the bill for this behaviour."