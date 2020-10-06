Anger after Portstewart Strand closed to cars

The National Trust has been criticised for closing Portstewart Strand to cars this winter.

The charity says the decision was taken due to financial pressures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

However dog walkers who access the popular spot on a regular basis say it is both "unprecedented and counterproductive".

A spokesperson for Dog Lovers NI said the decision will severely impact the elderly and those with disabilities.

"We have been inundated with messages from dog lovers who are in a terrible state because they have disabilities or aren't fit enough to negotiate the longer walk to the strand.

"Just when the vulnerable who are already suffering from isolation caused by the virus need it most, the National Trust is going to exclude them," they added.

In response, the National Trust said it is facing huge financial losses due to Covid-19 and resources are stretched, adding: "This is forcing us to make some difficult decisions around the timing and extent to which we can operate car parking and facilities on the beach safely.

"During October, car parking and toilet facilities will open from 10am to 4pm, Saturday and Sunday. We will keep the situation under review.

"There will continue to be a small area of the beach around the visitor hut kept open to allow local users and clientele from Harry's Shack to park out of hours. This area includes three accessible parking spaces.

"During these challenging times our focus continues to be the health and safety of our staff."