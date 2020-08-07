Anger after three nights of disorder in Derry

‘I was brokenhearted watching the young ones wrecking hours after Hume’s funeral’

A fire crew dampens down the still-smouldering lorry which was set on fire on Heather Road in Galliagh on Wednesday night

Londonderry residents have told of their anger after a third straight night of violent mayhem.

Yobs rampaged through the Galliagh area, where two vehicles were burned to a shell, and armed and masked men failed in their attempts to hijack two other vehicles.

Police said two teenagers had been arrested.

Postal services have also been withdrawn from Galliagh - the latest area in the city where staff are refusing to deliver mail.

On Monday a postal worker was threatened in Creggan and had his van taken from him. Over the days since then, other delivery vans were taken and set on fire in Creggan, Glenown and Ballymagroarty.

On Wednesday night, two vehicles were burned out in Fergleen Park and Heather Road amid a night of violence aimed at the PSNI, who came under attack from bricks, stones and at least one petrol bomb.

Two other drivers managed to escape after armed gangs tried to hijack their vehicles in Galliagh Park and Fairview Park.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested in the city yesterday afternoon on suspicion of riotous behaviour and attempted criminal damage. The 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possessing petrol bomb in suspicion circumstances, and throwing a petrol bomb. Both males remained in custody yesterday.

District Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said: "I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who is tempted to become involved in anti-social or criminal behaviour to stop and consider the consequences of their actions, and desist immediately.

"I would also appeal to those in the community to use their influence to help us ensure we don't have another night of disorder and our communities don't come under attack again."

Neighbours were reluctant to be identified but spoke of their anger and fear of further mayhem.

One woman said: "It is the same here every summer in the run-up to August 15 but this week has been terrible.

"I was brokenhearted watching all the young ones out there wrecking the place, just hours after John Hume's funeral.

"John Hume's name wouldn't mean anything to one of them but they owe him so much, if they only knew.

"Their actions go against everything that man stood for and what they did here last night was an insult to his memory.

"I know it isn't just in Galliagh, it's in other parts too, but because they took a post van on Monday in Creggan, we won't get any post delivered for God knows how long, but you can't blame the postmen for not wanting to come here."

Charlie Kelly from the Communications Workers' Union said that until the safety of postal workers could be assured, no deliveries to these areas would be made.

He said: "There have been no deliveries to Creggan since Monday when one of our workers was threatened and had his van taken from him.

"Deliveries to Glenown, Ballymagroarty and now Galliagh have also be stopped until such times as the local community representatives can give us assurances there is no risk to our members or their vehicles.

"Post Office management is in total agreement with us on this as the health and safety of our members is paramount."

Mayor of Derry Brian Tierney, who is an SDLP councillor for the Galliagh area, spent several hours trying to persuade the young people to disperse.

He said at least 150 people had gathered, although not all were involved in the violence.

"It was a nightmarish few hours where pensioners and vulnerable people living on their own were terrified and are still terrified about what could lie ahead over the weekend," he said.