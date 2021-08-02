Anger after trolls target chief midwife for urging pregnant women to get jab

Health Minister Robin Swann has strongly condemned online abuse targeted at the chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM).

Gill Walton was subjected to trolling after the RCM chief executive had encouraged pregnant women to come forward for vaccination against Covid-19. One compared her to Moors murderer Myra Hindley, while another asked where she planned to live after her statement.

Mr Swann said: “This vile abuse is frankly appalling and is sadly becoming all too commonplace. I want to take this opportunity to express my solidarity with Gill Walton and to thank her for encouraging vaccination. It is very important that pregnant women get the jab.”

He added: “There should be no place in public debate for abusive behaviour or bogus conspiracy theories. We have to be better than this. I stand with Gill.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the online abuse, threats and bullying of Ms Walton “is totally unacceptable”.

"The appropriate authorities must take action against those responsible #IStandWithGill,” she stated.

The abuse was also criticised by Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, chairman of the Stormont health committee.

"No one should have to face threats, abuse or intimidation while going about their businesses. There can be no place for such threats in our society,” he said.

Former DUP minister Peter Weir MLA described the abuse as “awful".

He tweeted out that midwives “have a important role to play in providing trusted advice to pregnant women at this difficult time. Horrified to see the abuse directed to CEO @GillWaltonRCM.

“Gill and the RCM have my full support, keep up the good work.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie added: “@MidwivesRCM and Gill Walton deserve our support. #IStandWithGill. The abusers and the bully’s deserve our contempt. #EndTheAbuse.”

Alliance’s Stewart Dickson tweeted: “The majority of pregnant women in the UK have not been vaccinated despite medical advice. That @MidwivesRCM & other healthcare workers are receiving online abuse for urging vaccine uptake in this vulnerable group is simply despicable.”

In a tweet, the RCM said: “Since the pandemic began, we have worked hard to get the best advice and support to our members and to pregnant women. Yesterday, after our call to #pregnant women to get vaccinated, our CEO Gill Walton was subjected to threats and abuse.”

"These accounts have been reported to Twitter and to the police, as have others. We will not stand for this vile and hateful abuse and will always call it out.

“We will continue to provide evidence-based advice that #pregnant women can trust. #IStandWithGill”