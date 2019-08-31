Anger after youths and men are injured in separate Derry paramilitary-style attacks

A spate of suspected paramilitary attacks - including two separate attacks on teenage boys - which took place within hours of each other in Londonderry have been widely condemned

A spate of suspected paramilitary attacks - including two separate attacks on teenage boys - which took place within hours of each other in Londonderry have been widely condemned.

A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old male were treated for injuries to their legs after a gang of masked men attacked them with a crowbar in the Creggan area of the city.

The young victims were attacked in a field on the Iniscarn Road.

The PSNI said yesterday they received a report about the attack on the 17-year-old at around 11pm on Thursday, and were alerted to the second attack just over an hour later.

Both victims received treatment for their injuries at Altnagelvin Hospital, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, a third incident which left three adult males with non-life-threatening injuries was reported to police just before 11pm.

The attacks took place in the Clon Dara area and PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Winters revealed that officers were alerted to an altercation outside a house involving a number of people.

It is believed that both baseball bats and iron bars were used during the incident, which police are not linking to the Creggan attacks.

"A man in his 40s received injuries to his body during the incident. A man in his 30s received injuries to his face and body and a man in his 20s received injuries to his legs and body in the assault," said the detective.

"All three men were taken to hospital for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

He added: "Attacks of this nature are reckless and involve a high and sustained level of violence. Many of those carrying out these attacks are steeped in the very criminality they claim they are trying to stop.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101."

Yesterday few people in the Creggan area were aware of what had happened so close to their homes but many were shocked at the age of the teenage victims.

One woman told the Belfast Telegraph: "I was in the house but I heard nothing and I haven't heard anyone mention anything about it either, but it is shocking to think that a 16-year-old was attacked like that.

"I don't care what he has or hasn't done, at 16 you are still a bit of a youngster."

She added: "I think Creggan has had enough bad publicity this year. This is all that gets reported and it is a pity because there is a lot of good things going on here too and Creggan is full of really decent people."

Last night Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan also condemned the attacks.

"We have seen from our past that violence is never the answer and this type of 'justice' doesn't work," he said.

"All violence does is create more violence and I would appeal to anyone who can help the police in their investigation of these attacks to contact them."

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.