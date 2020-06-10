Anger as Enniskillen bypass misses out in funding round

The Infrastructure Minister has been challenged to explain why the Enniskillen southern bypass was left out of a major funding announcement, while three infrastructure projects in the north west received crucial investment.

Nichola Mallon said she would ensure funding for the dualling of the A5 between Londonderry and Aughnacloy and the A6 between Derry and Belfast, as well as funding for an updated feasibility study into the final phase of the Derry to Belfast railway upgrade.

The minister outlined an ambitious programme of investment, which also includes a £20m fund for environmental and sewerage infrastructure, and money for road safety measures, street lights and potholes.

Her announcements include support for greenways and £30m for low emission buses, investment in flagship projects and strategic roads; a rural roads pot, 20mph speed limit schemes for 100 schools, and funding to get phase three of the Derry-Coleraine line back on track.

The exclusion of the Enniskillen bypass, however, has angered Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton. She said: "I have raised the matter of Enniskillen's southern bypass with the minister on several occasions in recent months, however there is no mention of it in this announcement.

"This is a potential major development for Fermanagh and the west, given that it would enable an easier flow of traffic around the island town, and therefore allow better access to those who are visiting for shopping and tourism. I am disappointed that it has not been mentioned within this year's plans.

"The project would also be a low cost project when compared to other strategic route infrastructure, therefore I thought it would be an obvious choice for the minister to implement and a major benefit to the area."

The Into the West railway lobby group said the focus of infrastructure funding should be on trains rather than cars. Spokesman Eamonn McCann said: "What is lacking in all of this is any consideration to the wider environmental implications.

"Investment needs to be shifted away from road and into rail but there is no overall plan for that.

"Big roads suck traffic on to them, so what we would be in favour of is building a railway line alongside the roads.

"There are no reasons why this couldn't be done. If we are going to have money poured into roads, let's do that in the context of a more rational balance of spending on transport overall."

Earlier, Ms Mallon outlined the challenges facing her budget.

She said: "It is no secret that the Department for Infrastructure is facing real pressures in its resource budget. While I've been able to allocate my budget to support services, serious gaps remain for our public transport network and NI Water.

"The financial climate remains difficult, significantly compounded by the Covid-19 crisis, but I am committed to seizing the opportunities to enable a greener, cleaner, recovery towards a new and better normal for all of us

"The decisions I have taken are to ensure DfI plays its part in responding to this crisis and enabling our safe and speedy recovery from it to a new way of living and working."