Anger as leading tech conference advises Belfast visitors ‘black taxis are run by IRA’

The memo relates to security around conference CyberUK which is due in Belfast next week (Stock image)

A leading tech conference in Belfast reportedly circulated a memo advising potential attendees not to get into black taxis “because they are run by the IRA ”.

The document was circulated as part of preparations for visitors due to attend CyberUK’s 2023 conference next week, the BBC’s Nolan Show reported.

The memo also allegedly states that those with “English accents will not be welcome” in certain parts of the city and advises that security may be compromised if attendees were to “eat outside the city centre”.

It is also believed to guide visitors to state they are “under a non-disclosure agreement” if asked why they are in Belfast, and to not use the term ‘CyberUK’ outside of areas where the event is taking place.

CyberUK is a flagship cyber security event run by the National Cyber Security Centre.

It is due in Belfast from April 19-20, under the theme of “securing an open and resilient digital future” and will feature guests from across the world’s tech security sector.

The tech group has refuted the document, which is alleged to have been issued by contracted third-party security firms, telling the Nolan Show the memo was “sent in error.”

The National Cyber Security Centre also responded to Nolan, telling the programme the document contains “significant factual inaccuracies” and has been withdrawn.

In response to the memo, former head of the RUC’s Special Branch Jim Gamble said the advice was defamatory and reckless.

“To label taxi drivers is reckless to the extreme and I cannot believe this will not be followed by some kind of legal action,” he told The Nolan Show.

“If I was a taxi driver in Belfast, I would feel that this, number one created a level of risk and, number two, was defamatory to me and to the organisation.”

The memo is also said to advise against “walking around housing estates which surround the city.”

“It’s utterly offensive and unhelpful, these companies need to come out and issue an apology,” Mr Gamble added.

“Those involved need to sit back and reflect on what is going on here. If you go to an event in any part of the world and there have been high levels of crime, you may say be careful in certain areas…that’s totally different,” added Mr Gamble.

A black taxi driver on the programme, identified as Pat, said the alleged document could be “putting drivers’ lives in danger.”

He added that several Belfast taxi drivers have just finished providing transport associated with President Biden’s visit, meaning they were “completely vetted by US Secret Service.”

“They are putting drivers’ lives in danger. My friends in the Shankill and I provide tours and for someone to say we are IRA men…I am absolutely disgusted…the damage is done.”

Belfast City Council told The Nolan Show they did not endorse the comments.

CyberUK has been contacted for comment.