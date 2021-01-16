Anger as multi-cultural charity's food bank torched in racist attack

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze

Charity workers in Belfast are paying to replace food parcels out of their own pockets after a fire destroyed their premises in what police are treating as a hate crime.

There was widespread condemnation after the two-storey Belfast Multi-Cultural Association building on Donegall Pass was gutted in a blaze on Thursday.

The organisation said it believed the fire was started deliberately and that it had been subject to “hostility and Islamaphobia” for years.

No one was inside the premises at the time, but it took 50 firefighters using jets and high reach appliances to bring the blaze under control.

Charity trustee Muhammad Atif said it was heartbreaking, but it was determined to carry on its work helping the local community.

The building was completely gutted and food parcels inside for the needy lost.

“It’s stressful and very difficult, we still can’t believe it,” Mr Atif said.

“We’re working from home because we don’t want to let the people down that we help.

“We have volunteers working from home providing that food out of their own pockets, because all of the food that was packed up last night was still in the centre.

“It’s not a great position to be in. But we’ll survive, we’ll get through it.”

He added: “It seems like there will be nothing left in the building because the fire was actually in the roof, but the amount of water they had to use to put the fire out was very destructive.

“It’s not safe to be in the building anymore. The ceiling in the ground floor may also collapse.”

Muhammad Atif

Addressing those responsible, he said: “I still hate to believe that someone has done it deliberately.

“But if someone was out of their mind and did it, I would just tell them we are doing this for the local community.

“We are open for anybody who is Catholic, Protestant or Muslim... any religion.

“What we work for is humanity. I’m happy to sit down with anyone that wants to see what we are doing. All we can say is: ‘We are one of you, please treat us as one of you’.

“If you want to ask something, please come forward and ask, because we’re happy to help.”

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill branded it a “despicable attack”.

They said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with all those across the community who use the centre. The Belfast Multi-Cultural Association is a vital hub for minority communities in the city, and this mindless destruction will have a huge impact on many people’s lives.

“This was a despicable attack. It not only caused significant damage to what is a well-used community facility, but it also endangered the lives of the firefighters who had to battle to extinguish the blaze.”

Police are investigating along with their Fire Service colleagues and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.