Anger as thieves raid charity box outside RNLI lifeboat station in Co Down

Money has been stolen from a charity box outside the Royal National Lifeboat Institution's (RNLI) lifeboat station in Donaghadee.

The ornate lifeboat-shaped charity box has been on display outside the Co Down station for over 10 years and has never been targeted before.

The discovery was made by the station's full-time mechanic on his way to work on Friday morning.

The RNLI said that during the summer months the charity box can collect a substantial sum of money from donations made by passers-by.

Speaking on behalf of the station, RNLI chairman Alan Couser commented that the Donaghadee crew, fundraisers and operations team are all incredibly disappointed and shocked that the theft had taken place.

"After so many years of being on display the thought that some elements of society have reached the point of stealing from a charity that has men and women voluntarily going to sea to save lives is dreadful," he said.

"On the flip side, the generosity of donations being made via our social media page has been phenomenal.

"We have had support from many local businesses both financially and offering practical help so that this doesn't happen again.

"This is a truer reflection of the local and wider community we live in; we are extremely grateful to every single person that has donated and very touched by the support shown."

Lifeboat operations manager Brian McLawrence urged those who may have information or noticed anything untoward on the shore front of Donaghadee in the early hours of Friday to contact Newtownards PSNI Station, where the theft was reported.

"The majority of fundraising activities have been suspended due to Covid-19, which makes this incident even more disappointing," he added.

"Donaghadee has been very busy so we would have been expecting quite a large sum from this box, as it is a popular stop for people to pop some money into while going for a walk up the harbour.

"Hopefully we are able to apprehend the culprits and prevent another potential theft from someone else."