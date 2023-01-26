Anger at council attempt to ‘take sledgehammer’ to popular coastal route palpable in Co Down

Council need to 'think again' over plan for Bangor costal path

Just a short walk along one of Northern Ireland’s most popular coastal routes at the centre of a council row has revealed the extent of public anger in a Co Down town.

Local residents enjoying a stroll along the scenic North Down Coastal Path in Bangor on Thursday had strong opinions on controversial plans to incorporate it into a multi-million pound greenway expansion project.

Susan Fair branded the proposals a “disgrace” as she asked the question that seemed to be on everyone’s lips in the city.

“Why do they want to butcher this place? I’m on this path twice a day in all weather – it is absolutely beautiful and the wildlife is gorgeous. There is no need to ruin and destroy.”

The beloved walkway is renowned as a place of tranquillity.

But it has become embroiled in a storm that has sparked a debate transcending far beyond environmental issues. There is a prevailing belief that Ards and North Down Borough Council needs to be reminded how democracy works after it was accused of ignoring the ratepayers it is supposed to serve.

Anger has been simmering in the seaside city since the local authority submitted a planning application in June 2020 to connect Holywood and Donaghadee.

It boiled over when around 150 people had the door of Bangor Castle slammed in their faces before a public meeting to discuss the unpopular proposals got underway earlier this week.

“There were more people outside than inside,” councillor Ray McKimm told this newspaper.

“They’d hired these tiny little spaces believing only a few people would come along.

“They even said they weren’t consultation meetings.”

The independent representative described the atmosphere in the gatherings as being on par with a major sporting final due to “the amount of people shouting”. “And these were nice polite people,” he clarified.

Mr McKimm pleaded with the council “please do not take a sledgehammer to crack a nut” before a motion to withdraw the existing application was brought forward. All politicians are paying close attention to the spectacle which has elevated itself onto the radar of MLAs including the DUP’s Stephen Dunne who has been raising objections for a number of years now.

“There’s real concerns about changing what is a lovely natural area of rugged coastal path right across our coastline into what has been described as a tarmac race track,” he said.

Many people agree with Mr Dunne who believes that there is a need for “modest” improvements on the routes — which narrow in places — and share his view that they must be sympathetic to bio-diversity.

They also share his view that “there is certainly lessons to be learned by council officials”.

“What the council needs to do is stop and think again.”

Despite being avid walkers, many path users regard the council’s plans as a step too far.

One dog walker branded the project “disgusting” in light of what he described as the “state of the high street” in the city. “They are spending millions on something nobody wants, when there’s a town over there with no shops in it,” they said. “I just can’t understand it. The path is not busy enough to justify widening it. I walk it every single day and sometimes I cycle it — I have never had an issue getting around anyone.”

The walkway is surrounded by sprawling parkland and an abundance of flora and fauna including grey seals often spotted just offshore. Protesters who gathered outside Bangor Castle on Thursday night also expressed concerns for otter populations which have been observed in the area.

Kathy Smith, who has been co-leading the “For Another Path” group set up to oppose the plans, said it is obvious they were drawn up by people who failed to understand the special affinity residents have with the path. “We are not incensed by just one particular aspect of this plan — the whole thing is monstrous,” she said. “It takes away everything that is beautiful and magical about this route.”

Other activists claimed the devil is in the detail of the planning application which was described as “appalling” by some.

Even the one person who expressed support for the proposals on Thursday was critical of the local authority. “I support the plans, I know I’m in a minority, but I’m all in favour,” they said. “But the way this has been handled is awful and there is no denying that.

“Those meetings were well advertised with flyers in almost every coffee shop – sure what was the point if people couldn’t attend the meetings.”

The council now has the mammoth task of building another path to forge a way forward — one that restores public confidence and wins support from seething residents. The public has been very clear about how the local authority can do that and it can be summed up in just three words; Consult, listen and reconsider.