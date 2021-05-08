Anger over Saoradh’s display of black flags and pictures of hunger strikers in Kilrea

Hunger striker: Kevin Lynch was one of the men who died in the Maze in 1981

A DUP councillor has hit out after a number of men claiming to be from Saoradh erected a number of black flags and pictures of the hunger strikers in Kilrea.

It happened on Thursday evening,

Councillor Adrian McQuillan said: “This is an act of intimidation not just of the Protestant people of Kilrea but also the Catholic people.

“I have been in town today and talked to many people from both sides of the community and the majority of people don’t want this.

“These men landed in the town claiming to be from Saoradh, the New IRA or whoever and all they are trying to do is increase tensions in the town.

“People have told me they want the flags and posters taken down but there is no chance of that happening. “Maybe Sinn Fein will take them down and come out and condemn these actions.

“All this is doing is hurting the town and hurting businesses who are just getting open up after Covid. It’s causing anxiety to people who have been locked in for the past year who are only starting to get out and now they can’t because this scares them.

“This is intimidation of the highest form to the people who are most vulnerable. It’s a real low act. People don’t want this any more, they want to be free of it.

“If Sinn Fein are serious about saying they don’t want them up either then I’m calling on them to join me in my message of condemnation. This has no place in Kilrea or any other town.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Sean Bateson had posted on social media on Thursday evening in relation to the issue, however, the post has since been removed.

The post read:‘”A lorry of men claiming to represent Saoradh descended upon Kilrea, men who aren’t from the town, to erect flags and posters claiming to honour the ten brave men who died on Hunger Strike in 1981.

“From correspondence from residents this evening it’s clear that this group is not reflected or represented in our community.”

Cllt Bateson’s post continued: “It’s clear that the erection of these flags and posters is absolutely nothing to do with honouring the Hunger Strikers but merely to try and mark/claim territories, cause intimidation to local people and raise tensions.”

Sinn Fein had not responded at the time of going to press.