Angler blasts fines for water pollution incidents as ‘absolutely pathetic’ following Co Down fish kill

A Co Down angling club has described the fines for river pollution as “absolutely pathetic” after tens of thousands of fish were left dead on the River Lagan on Tuesday.

The latest incident happened at the Thorneyford section of the river just outside Dromore.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency said samples from the river have been taken for analysis and staff are on the river counting the number of dead fish.

Gary Houston from Iveagh Angling Club explained it isn’t the first time the river has suffered similar damage, with a pollution incident in 2006.

He warned the river might “never recover” and slammed the level of fines involved in those prosecuted over pollution incidents.

“When you go down to the river... there are hundreds of fish lying dead in every pool. It is pretty devastating for the club,” he told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

“The last big pollution was 2006 when we had a very expensive fish kill.

“A lot of the river is still recovering from that. The 2006 fish kill caused extensive damage and much of the river hadn’t recovered from then.

“These are wild fish it takes a long time for the population to recover. It could take 15 or 16 years.

“It might never recover. It impacts the club. it is like someone going to a football club and destroying the football pitch. Water quality across Northern Ireland is absolutely terrible, including at the [River] Lagan.

“The situation is very bad. At a very basic level the fines don’t reflect the crime. In Northern Ireland the fines are absolutely pathetic.

“It is left for clubs like ours to go take civil action after the environment agency has taken a successful prosecution.”

On Wednesday, Alliance Party MLA Sorcha Eastwood said the latest incident was “particularly worrying” given the river’s current status which is not classed as “good” under the Water Framework Directive.

“I will continue to press DAERA to conduct a detailed investigation into this incident and indeed other occurrences of major fish kills in Northern Ireland, in order to prevent repeats,” she said.

“It will further damage the delicate ecosystems, and animals and plant life living in and around the river.

“I will work to ensure the department examines the frequency of fish kills, the extent of damage to our vital natural habitat and ecosystems, and the legal outcomes.

“While that is a matter for the courts, it is understandable the department should consider whether penalties are perceived as a deterrent.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, said that NIEA were alerted to the incident around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

“An officer was tasked to investigate and samples were taken for analysis. NIEA are currently working with Inland Fisheries colleagues to assess the extent of the environmental impact on the waterway,” they said.

“If anyone wishes to report incidents of water pollution they can do so by phoning the Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”