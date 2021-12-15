Angry exchanges during virtual NI council meeting over ‘chat’ function ruling

There were angry exchanges during a Fermanagh and Omagh Council meeting, with the chair accused of “blatant discrimination” after rejecting a counter proposal to the Platinum Jubilee plans.

With some members attending the Regeneration and Development Committee meeting virtually, chairman Victor Warrington, advised that the ‘chat’ function on the computer system should only be used to highlight connection issues or raise a concern.

One member felt “locked out” during the meeting and could not speak without being unmuted, which was apparently controlled in the chamber.

The councillor couldn’t verbally second another member’s proposal, so used the chat function to indicate her support.

However, Councillor Warrington refused to accept this, and considered the proposal not seconded.

Independent Councillor Eamon Keenan was strongly opposed to Platinum Jubilee plans, expressing: “The very notion of a royal family is an insult to democracy and equality.”

He made a counter proposal that no ratepayer money should be allocated to the events.

Other members had their say, and after noting those who were dissenting, Councillor Warrington declared the recommendations for the Platinum Jubilee events as passed.

He referred back to Councillor Keenan’s proposal, but as he deemed it not seconded, it would go no further.

It was pointed out that Councillor Bernice Swift seconded, but the Chair replied: “No, she didn’t. There was no seconder when she spoke.”

Councillor Swift immediately clarified she had indeed seconded, adding: “I put it into the chat because I’m locked out of this.”

Councillor Warrington repeated the purposes of the chat function, and pointed out the difficulties in managing the system.

Councillor Swift responded: “I perceive that to be disingenuous. There are officers to assist. It was loud and clear, and everybody in the chat spotted it.

“It’s not an accurate minute to say ‘Councillor Keenan didn’t have a seconder’. I did second, and others should verify that.”

Councillor Warrington stated: “I made it clear the chat was for Points of Order or connection problems. Nothing else. So if you seconded through the chat, I didn’t accept it.”

Councillor Swift said: “So you either didn’t hear it, or you didn’t accept it? You’re not consistent. This is flagrantly unfair.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Anthony Feely also advised she had seconded the proposal.

However, the chairman pointed out the recommendations had been passed, and matters were moving on.